Chamblee to celebrate Rivers Alive month with cleanup

Chamblee, like most cities, still has water quality challenges, such as fecal coliform bacteria. One source of fecal coliform bacteria that residents can control is pet waste. When pet waste is left on sidewalks and lawns, it is carried into nearby rivers, lakes and streams during recent rain events, polluting the water and creating a health hazard for people. As pet waste decomposes in Chamblee’s waterways, it depletes oxygen levels, creating an inhabitable environment for fish and other aquatic animals.

Several Chamblee streams, including Arrow Creek, Bubbling Creek, Nancy Creek and North Fork Peachtree Creek, do not meet state standards for fecal coliform bacteria, which may be partly attributed to pet waste. High levels of fecal coliform in Chamblee’s waterways can lead to outbreaks of waterborne illnesses, such as gastroenteritis, in our community. Picking up after your pet is part of being a good neighbor and responsible pet owner. It also is the law.