$4.4M tax break granted for Chamblee project with nearly 320 apartments

The tax break will help fund 69 spaces of public parking within the new deck and improvements to the intersection at Chamblee Dunwoody Road at American Industrial Way. A decorative crosswalk and $800,000 worth of traffic signal improvements are also included. In total, the public improvement projects are estimated to cost about $2.7 million.

The rest of the abatement is to offset certain hardship costs accrued by the mixed-use development. Stein Group initially asked for a $7.1 million tax abatement, citing millions of dollars in coronavirus pandemic-related construction cost increases, but the figure was lowered before last Tuesday’s meeting.

At the same meeting, the downtown development authority board mentioned another potential tax break. PruittHealth plans to relocate from its current headquarters in Norcross and construct its new headquarters at 5238 Peachtree Road, which is across the street from the Chamblee MARTA station.

The board deferred the conversation about the abatement, since PruittHealth is in the process of providing more current financial figures to determine the tax break amount.