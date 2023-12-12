Chamblee annexation petition withdrawn

City officials did not identify the deficiencies but the annexation proposal has been contentious, with residents questioning whether enough signatures were submitted. The petition sought annexation under the state’s 60% method, where at least 60% of an area’s active voters and its landowners must first approve.

Neighboring Tucker and Doraville also opposed the annexation, and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said county attorneys were going over the application with “a fine-tooth comb” and were prepared to challenge the annexation.

“If there’s not 60% of electors who’ve signed yes, we’re going to fight it,” Thurmond said at a community meeting about the potential annexation last month. “If there’s not 60% of property owners who’ve signed it, we’re going to fight it.”

The petition was submitted by Bill Blumberg, an Embry Hills resident, but a consulting firm hired by Chamblee assisted with the signature-collecting process. That firm, Rosetta Stone Communications, is the same one Brookhaven hired to oversee its now-failed attempt to annex the Toco Hill shopping center and surrounding neighborhoods. That petition was withdrawn after residents said their signatures had been forged.

At the community meeting, Blumberg said he believed Chamblee would provide better services than the county has, describing parts of the area that are now in unincorporated DeKalb as “blighted.” He said it was no different than replacing a vendor who hadn’t done their job.

“None of you would keep a yard service who doesn’t give you the same level of service that they do the neighbor next door,” Blumberg said. “You’d fire that yard service and get a new one.”