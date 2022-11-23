ajc logo
X

Callanwolde’s Winter House begins Nov. 25

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
4 minutes ago

Winter House will occur at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10.

Daily activities will include letters to Santa, mug and ornament clay glazing, fire pits and s’mores, board games, workshops, artist market, live music, Santa visits and mansion history tours.

Admission is free; but tickets are required for workshops, certain performances, Santa photos and other events.

Hours and days are noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays from Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4 and 8-10.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit bit.ly/3URR93a.

For tickets, go to bit.ly/WinterHouse22.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
3h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
9h ago

Credit: David Goldman

Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
3h ago

Credit: David Goldman

Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
3h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County

DeKalb library restroom renovations begin this month
Georgia mom, two sons all donate kidneys to strangers
Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton offer Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff
Featured

Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
2h ago
This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top