Callanwolde’s Winter House begins Nov. 25

Winter House will occur at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10.
Daily activities will include letters to Santa, mug and ornament clay glazing, fire pits and s’mores, board games, workshops, artist market, live music, Santa visits and mansion history tours.
Admission is free; but tickets are required for workshops, certain performances, Santa photos and other events.
Hours and days are noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays from Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4 and 8-10.
To sign up as a volunteer, visit bit.ly/3URR93a.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/WinterHouse22.
