Brookhaven seeking $19.1M grant to expand Peachtree Creek Greenway

The city is applying for a federal grant to fund the majority of the $24.5 million needed to complete the second phase of the Peachtree Creek Greenway. The multi-use path currently spans one mile from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road, but the expansion with install new concrete south to the city’s border with Atlanta.

On April 12, the Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved a resolution to allow city staff to apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. If approved, the grant would finance $19.08 million for the project, while the city would have to commit the remaining $5.4 million.