DeKalb approves creation of new countywide trails plan

The resolution championed by District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson allocated $400,000 for the county to create a new master plan by 2023. The plan would lay out potential new trails and access points throughout the county while also connecting to existing features like the North Fork Peachtree Creek Trail, the South Peachtree Creek Trail, the Peachtree Creek Greenway, the Arabia Mountain Path and the Atlanta Beltline.

The resolution, which the commission passed unanimously, says the county will create and promote “equitable and inclusive trail development” and incorporate public participation in developing the master plan. The county also committed to involving local cities in the process.