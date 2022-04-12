ajc logo
DeKalb approves creation of new countywide trails plan

The new extension of South Peachtree Creek Trail connects to a crosswalk on North Druid Hills Road, and the residential areas to the north.

The new extension of South Peachtree Creek Trail connects to a crosswalk on North Druid Hills Road, and the residential areas to the north.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb officials committed Tuesday to developing a comprehensive countywide trails plan — and to making sure there’s money to act on it.

The resolution championed by District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson allocated $400,000 for the county to create a new master plan by 2023. The plan would lay out potential new trails and access points throughout the county while also connecting to existing features like the North Fork Peachtree Creek Trail, the South Peachtree Creek Trail, the Peachtree Creek Greenway, the Arabia Mountain Path and the Atlanta Beltline.

The resolution, which the commission passed unanimously, says the county will create and promote “equitable and inclusive trail development” and incorporate public participation in developing the master plan. The county also committed to involving local cities in the process.

The DeKalb County administration has also been tasked with identifying a dedicated funding source for trails “so that we can plan long-term for the development of the path and trail system once the plan is completed,” Cochran-Johnson said Tuesday.

She said the county currently allocates trail funding on a scattershot basis and often relies on grants and other external money.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

