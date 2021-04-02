BREAKING: Ga. senator calls for Stonecrest mayor, councilman to resign

“He (Jones) finally found someone so that he could put me out of power,” Lary said. Mayor of Stonecrest since the city was founded in 2017, Lary has previously accused Jones of having a vendetta against him.

“It does not change the fact that I’m still mayor, I still serve the people and they elected me to be in office. I’ve done a very good job while I’ve been in office as mayor.”

“I’m certainly not resigning because someone requests a resignation,” Clanton said. “First of all, let’s find out what the issues are, what the truth is.”

In February, the Stonecrest City Council voted to have City Attorney Winston Denmark look into the administration of the city’s allotment of CARES Act funds. The city provided $6 million of its $6.2 million CARES budget to Municipal Resource Partners, a nonprofit that was founded in May 2020.

According to Secretary of State records, the organization’s founder is Tom Kurrie, an attorney with Coleman Talley’s law firm. Talley was the city’s assistant attorney at the time, but the City Council voted to cut ties with Talley at the same meeting where they voted to begin an internal investigation into the CARES money.

Councilwoman Jazzmin Cobble, who pushed for the probe, said the city’s reliance on and multiple relationships with Kurrie and Talley were concerning.

Lary said he has no connection to Municipal Resource Partners. Clanton added that he had no direct input into who received CARES funds.

“In a small town, the City of Stonecrest, there’s certainly going to be some relationships between every single member of council and people who’ve received CARES,” Clanton said. “It’s just not possible that there’s no relationship when you talk about over $6 million in small communities.”

— This situation is developing. Return to AJC.com for updates.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter