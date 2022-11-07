ajc logo
Boy, 12, taken into custody after early morning fire at DeKalb apartments

DeKalb County
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

An early morning fire at a DeKalb County apartment building forced a man and a woman to jump three stories to safety when they became trapped inside their bedroom.

Naomi Lilly’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, both in their 20s, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Lilly believes her 12-year-old son was playing with fire around 4:40 a.m. Monday when he set his bed ablaze, and it quickly grew out of control.

The child was later led away from the family’s apartment on Glenwood Road in handcuffs.

“The fire ignited so quickly that my daughter couldn’t even come out of her room to come up the hallway,” Lilly said. “They had to jump out of the third-floor window, her and her boyfriend. They couldn’t get up off the ground.”

Lilly said her 12-year-old shook her awake after he tried first to put out the flames himself. He went into the kitchen to get some water, but by the time he returned the fire had consumed his bed and was spreading to her daughter’s bedroom, she said.

Two more people were rescued from the family’s apartment when DeKalb fire crews arrived at the 4371 Glenwood complex. According to fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels, they were helped down a ladder and were not injured.

“They were guided, but carried at the same time,” he said. “’You can imagine: It’s dark outside. A fire just happened. People are jumping out of the building, so it’s high stakes.”

Most of the fire damage was contained to the family’s apartment, but the entire building was damaged by smoke and water, Daniels said. Flames also spread to a common attic space and ran the length of the roofline.

Thirty-three people in eight units were being assisted by volunteers with the American Red Cross of Georgia.

Lilly was grateful her family escaped with their lives, but they lost everything.

“I just buried my mama yesterday,” she said. “I have all of her things that come out of her house, which means I done lost everything of hers. I hadn’t even had a chance to go through it yet. It’s just too much.

“I don’t know what’s next, but I know God got me,” she added.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

