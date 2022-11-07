Boy, 12, taken into custody after early morning fire at DeKalb apartments

Two more people were rescued from the family’s apartment when DeKalb fire crews arrived at the 4371 Glenwood complex. According to fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels, they were helped down a ladder and were not injured.

“They were guided, but carried at the same time,” he said. “’You can imagine: It’s dark outside. A fire just happened. People are jumping out of the building, so it’s high stakes.”

Most of the fire damage was contained to the family’s apartment, but the entire building was damaged by smoke and water, Daniels said. Flames also spread to a common attic space and ran the length of the roofline.

Thirty-three people in eight units were being assisted by volunteers with the American Red Cross of Georgia.

Lilly was grateful her family escaped with their lives, but they lost everything.

“I just buried my mama yesterday,” she said. “I have all of her things that come out of her house, which means I done lost everything of hers. I hadn’t even had a chance to go through it yet. It’s just too much.

“I don’t know what’s next, but I know God got me,” she added.

