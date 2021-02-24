Avondale Estates vies for Best Small-Town Beer Scene

The City of Avondale Estates is on its way to national recognition as the Best Small-Town Beer Scene award as a finalist for USA TODAY’s ’10 Best’ competition. Selected by a panel of experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, Avondale Estates is one of 20 cities under 30,000 residents chosen to compete for the top 10 title.
The nominated cities, including Avondale Estates (the only Georgia city in this category), are listed at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-beer-scene/. This is where anyone over the age of 18 years can vote in a variety of categories. Winners of the bragging rights will be announced after the 27 day voting period ends.
While smaller than many of its fellow nominees, Avondale Estates has a thriving and growing beer scene with its award-winning, noteworthy and innovative breweries, as well as unique establishments serving the world’s third most popular drink overall after water and tea. Breweries such as The Lost Druid and Wild Heaven have put Avondale Estates on the map with their unique blends of flavor and associated food pairings that have people coming back for more. Locations like the Beer Growler and Purple Corkscrew focus more on draft and specialty beers but also have a wealth of knowledge that you won’t find in other cities. Eateries and entertainment spots such as 37 Main, Arepa Mia, Avondale Pizza Café, Kafenio, My Parents Basement, Rising Son, Savage Pizza, The Stratford Pub and Vietvana are also sharing popular brews that patrons love to drink while watching sports, sharing the latest news, or just relaxing. Avondale Estates beer scene isn’t done growing yet with Little Cottage Brewery set to join the fun in 2021. Those don’t even include locations of package sales and catering services that bring that brew home to you.
The public is invited to vote once every 12 hours for the next 27 days for Avondale Estates in the “Best Small Town Beer Scene” category. All votes can be submitted by individuals who are at least 18 years old by going to www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-beer-scene/avondale-estates-georgia/.