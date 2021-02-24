Avondale Estates vies for Best Small-Town Beer Scene

The City of Avondale Estates is on its way to national recognition as the Best Small-Town Beer Scene award as a finalist for USA TODAY’s ’10 Best’ competition. Selected by a panel of experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, Avondale Estates is one of 20 cities under 30,000 residents chosen to compete for the top 10 title.