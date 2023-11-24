Avondale Estates to light Town Green Tree on Nov. 27

Right after Thanksgiving, a DeKalb city will begin its Christmas festivities.
Nutcracker dance performances will be given by ballerinas from the DeKalb School of Arts.
Attendees are invited to sing Christmas carols with the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir.
Then the Town Green Tree Lighting will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.
Hot chocolate and sweets will be served by the Scouts.
Banjo Coffee will have drinks and treats available for adults and children.
Visit AvondaleEstates.org for details and view vimeo.com/864849144?share=copy about a recent award for the city’s new Town Green by the Urban Land Institute of Atlanta for its Development of Excellence in the Public Realm.
