Avondale Elementary School receives STEM certification

Avondale Elementary School is now an official Cognia STEM Certified School, according to a press release. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Avondale Elementary School serves children in Pre-K through 5th grade in Avondale Estates,
“The Domains are foundational elements that define structures within a quality STEM learning ecosystem,” the Cognia website read. “These structures support learner readiness for future opportunities aligned to STEM pathways.... The STEM Standards also contain concepts that serve as a roadmap for implementing high quality STEM practices and processes. The STEM Standards are the evaluative criteria that allow STEM Certification Review Teams to provide feedback that validates effective practices and sheds light on areas that represent opportunities for continued improvement.”
Based on a set of rigorous research-based standards and evidence-based criteria, the accreditation process examines the whole institution–its policies, programs, practices, learning conditions, and cultural context–to determine how well the parts work together to carry out the institution’s vision and meet the needs of every learner. Accreditation isn’t about passing a one-time inspection. Rather, accreditation recognizes education providers that demonstrate and sustain their commitments to continuous improvement and better learner outcomes, according to Cognia.