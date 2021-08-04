ajc logo
Atlanta Chili Cook Off will bring heat to Dunwoody this October

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

People looking for a little spice and friendly competition will find it at a Dunwoody park this October.

The Atlanta Chili Cook Off will return Oct. 23 at Brook Run Park. More than 75 restaurants and several amateur and junior competitors will see if they can combine heat and flavor to create a cup of chili worth craving.

The competitors will vie for several cash prizes and bragging rights. The event, which acts as a fundraiser for the Atlanta Fundraising Foundation, has $5,000 in prizes for winning chili concoctions. In past years, the chili cook-off was hosted in Brookhaven, but it didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that want to participate have until Sept. 15 to sign up. To compete, a team must cook seven to 10 gallons of chili, so there will easily be hundreds of gallons of chili at the event.

General admission is $10 and allows access to unlimited chili samples from 1 to 5 p.m. VIP access, which costs $35, get attendees all-you-can-eat chili from noon to 5 p.m. Kids 10 years old and younger get in for free. The event will take place rain or shine, and there is no refund policy.

Brook Run Park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road. Ticket sales end Sept. 3, and they can be purchased at atlantachilicookoff.com.

