Ahead of holidays, DeKalb sends COVID-19 alert to residents, visitors

The county said it was activating the CodeRED emergency notification system to send the alert to 566,000 local subscribers. It also planned to use geolocation services to send the message to visitors and commuters in the county.

“We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday, but we must be vigilant because of the surge in cases fueled by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.