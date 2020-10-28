After long COVID interruption, Decatur continues with 2020 Strategic Plan

A final strategic plan was originally scheduled for submission to city commissioners sometime this fall, but of course that too has been delayed. Mayor Patti Garrett said this week the final plan is scheduled to reach city commissioners for consideration and adoption by the first half of 2021, but she had no precise date.

For now the next steps are the virtual forums, where the strongest themes emerging from the roundtables will receive revising and additional scrutiny. All residents are encouraged to participate, whether or not they were involved in the roundtables. Garrett said there’s no definitive timetable for how long the forums will last.