"My husband (Mark) keeps honey bees in Dallas (Paulding Co.) around our home," wrote Carol Johnson from the Burnt Hickory Community. "This sweet girl had ventured out on Friday, Jan. 24 to drink nectar from a Mahonia shrub blossom near her hive. We always delight to see our 'bee friends' in mid-winter when the temperatures rise into the 40s. They clearly enjoy some fresh nectar in the midst of their winter snuggle."