Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair open May 20-29

The 81st annual Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair arrive May 20-29 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
There are 22 circus performances and more than 40 carnival rides and attractions.
Midway times open at 5 p.m. May 22-26, 10 a.m. May 20 and 27, noon May 21 and 28 and 10 a.m. Memorial Day.
At the gate, regular admission is $10 but free for ages 10 and younger.
Parking is $5.
Regular ride tickets at the gate are $1.25 for one ticket, 21 tickets for $20, 55 tickets for $50 and 120 tickets for $100.
Unlimited ride specials are $25 per person each day.
Among the foods will be hot wings, funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Oreos, snow cones and elephant ears.
To buy tickets online and for more information, visit facebook.com/YAARABSHRINECIRCUS or YaarabShrine.net/shrine-circus.html.
About the Author