West Cobb historic home now open for tours

Pre-register to guarantee entry for either the 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Saturday time slot.

To pre-register, visit secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog and click on the “Outdoor/Nature” tab to see all of the activities listed for natural resources, including the Green Meadows House museum tours.

Formerly known as the Bullard-Stockton property, the 112-acre Green Meadows Preserve was purchased by Cobb County in 2008 with funds from the 2006 Parks Bond Referendum.

The Bullard family bought and farmed the property until the late 1900s.

Originally, their land was part of a 400-acre plantation owned by William and Piety Green.

This site saw action during the Civil War.

The National Trail of Tears Association has designated Green Meadows as an historical and educational Interpretive Site on the Trail of Tears Historic National Trail, with medicinal plants and herbs in the Native American Garden.

More features include an historical garden around the Civil War Era house, a community garden with garden plots for lease to the public and 25 bluebird houses featured in bluebird walks that are hosted by “Bluebird Guy” Jim Bearden, a member of the Friends of Green Meadows.

For information about the park and future plans, see the ‘Friends of Green Meadows’ website at GreenMeadowsPreserve.org.

Information: 770-528 -8810 or bit.ly/3z2HaxP