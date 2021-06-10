West Cobb historic home now open for tours

Green Meadows Preserve’s Bullard House, 3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta now is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month or by appointment.
The 112-acre park is on the northwest corner of Dallas Highway and Old Hamilton Road diagonally across from The Avenue West Cobb.
Each room of the house is dedicated to a particular period in time:
- The first room addresses Cherokee and Pioneer life from 1830 to 1860.
- The second room covers 1860 to 1880.
- The third room focuses on the Bullard family from 1880 to present.
- The last room is a visitor center with information about Friends of Green Meadows Park and many of the volunteer groups and opportunities in the park.
Cobb PARKS staff will accommodate walk ups when the house is open on the second Saturdays, but only 15 people are allowed at any one time.
Pre-register to guarantee entry for either the 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Saturday time slot.
To pre-register, visit secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog and click on the “Outdoor/Nature” tab to see all of the activities listed for natural resources, including the Green Meadows House museum tours.
Formerly known as the Bullard-Stockton property, the 112-acre Green Meadows Preserve was purchased by Cobb County in 2008 with funds from the 2006 Parks Bond Referendum.
The Bullard family bought and farmed the property until the late 1900s.
Originally, their land was part of a 400-acre plantation owned by William and Piety Green.
This site saw action during the Civil War.
The National Trail of Tears Association has designated Green Meadows as an historical and educational Interpretive Site on the Trail of Tears Historic National Trail, with medicinal plants and herbs in the Native American Garden.
More features include an historical garden around the Civil War Era house, a community garden with garden plots for lease to the public and 25 bluebird houses featured in bluebird walks that are hosted by “Bluebird Guy” Jim Bearden, a member of the Friends of Green Meadows.
For information about the park and future plans, see the ‘Friends of Green Meadows’ website at GreenMeadowsPreserve.org.
Information: 770-528 -8810 or bit.ly/3z2HaxP