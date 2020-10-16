U.S. Space Force general to speak at Military Appreciation Luncheon

The Vice Chief of Space Operations for the new United States Space Force, General David D. Thompson will be the keynote speaker at the 68th Annual Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC) Military Appreciation Luncheon.
Hosted by the Cobb Chamber, this event will be presented online or in person from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.
Fees are $5/online guest, free/online Cobb Chamber member, $60/military seat donation, $60/in-person ticket and $500/table for three with company name displays.
Presented by ARMAC, the luncheon is a celebration of Cobb’s military community, recognizing the service and sacrifices of U.S. men and women in uniform, according to a Cobb Chamber statement.
More highlights of the event will include remarks from Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General, Georgia Department of Defense, and the presentation of the 2020 USO Patriot of the Year Award.
Information: http://www.CobbChamber.org.armac or Military Programs Senior Manager Joel Blockton at jblockton@CobbChamber.org, www.spaceforce.mil/Biographies/Article/2368490/david-d-thompson
Sponsorship information: Mary Karras at mkarras@CobbChamber.org