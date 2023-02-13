Taste of Mableton festival will celebrate the new city

This year’s Taste of Mableton festival on April 15 will celebrate Mableton’s status as the newest and largest city in Cobb County.
The Mableton Improvement Coalition is a community group that promotes various activities and initiatives in the area, and its second-annual festival aims to bring the community together with the “One Mableton” theme.
The festival at the Mable House Complex will feature a parade, food, live performances, artists, exhibits and a kid’s fun zone. Local businesses and civic organizations will be featured at the event to highlight “the community’s strongest characteristics, including collective engagement, collaboration, and deep community relationships,” the coalition’s news release says.
Last year, the first Taste of Mableton brought more than 50 vendors and over 3,000 residents, Maxine Wilson, the event’s manager, said in the news release.
“From the kick-off festivities to the dozens of participating businesses and other organizations slated to participate in the games, food, and entertainment featured this year, I think Mableton residents and other attendees have a lot to be excited for,” Wilson said.
Attendees may also see Mableton’s mayor and council at the event, who will be elected in March during the city’s first municipal election.
For more information about the festival, go to www.mableton.org/taste-of-mableton/.
