Taste of Mableton festival will celebrate the new city

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is a community group that promotes various activities and initiatives in the area, and its second-annual festival aims to bring the community together with the “One Mableton” theme.

The festival at the Mable House Complex will feature a parade, food, live performances, artists, exhibits and a kid’s fun zone. Local businesses and civic organizations will be featured at the event to highlight “the community’s strongest characteristics, including collective engagement, collaboration, and deep community relationships,” the coalition’s news release says.