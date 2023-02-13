X
Dark Mode Toggle

Taste of Mableton festival will celebrate the new city

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

This year’s Taste of Mableton festival on April 15 will celebrate Mableton’s status as the newest and largest city in Cobb County.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is a community group that promotes various activities and initiatives in the area, and its second-annual festival aims to bring the community together with the “One Mableton” theme.

The festival at the Mable House Complex will feature a parade, food, live performances, artists, exhibits and a kid’s fun zone. Local businesses and civic organizations will be featured at the event to highlight “the community’s strongest characteristics, including collective engagement, collaboration, and deep community relationships,” the coalition’s news release says.

Last year, the first Taste of Mableton brought more than 50 vendors and over 3,000 residents, Maxine Wilson, the event’s manager, said in the news release.

“From the kick-off festivities to the dozens of participating businesses and other organizations slated to participate in the games, food, and entertainment featured this year, I think Mableton residents and other attendees have a lot to be excited for,” Wilson said.

Attendees may also see Mableton’s mayor and council at the event, who will be elected in March during the city’s first municipal election.

For more information about the festival, go to www.mableton.org/taste-of-mableton/.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders1h ago

Credit: AP

U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet
9h ago

Cops: Dunwoody restaurant security guard shot after couple leaves without paying
16h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia police, medical examiners could get help paying student loans
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia police, medical examiners could get help paying student loans
2h ago

Credit: AP

New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations
10h ago
The Latest

Cobb’s covered bridge beam hit three times this year despite county’s efforts
Kennesaw opens inclusive swing at playground
Cobb County will hold Mableton town hall to address concerns about new city
Featured

Credit: AP

Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
8h ago
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
8h ago
Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top