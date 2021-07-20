Smyrna welcomes mixed-use development featuring hotel, apartments near I-285 corridor

An attorney for RASS Associates told council members the estimated cost for the development is between $125 million and $137 million. The developer plans to plans to build on the grounds of a deteriorated office park and a vacant strip mall.

Developers asked Smyrna officials to increase the maximum height for buildings in Emerson Center to 95 feet. That allows for the eight-story hotel in the heart of the development. It will include a restaurant, a conference center, a rooftop terrace and a separate underground parking deck with 317 spaces, according to site plans.

The apartment complex will be just south of the hotel. It’ll offer 53 studio apartments, 140 one-bedroom apartments, 91 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom rentals. The multi-family residences will range in size from 567 square feet to 1,350 square feet.

There was no cost estimates for renting the apartments.

RASS Associates asked city leaders to increase residential density from 25 to 34.5 units per acre. The developer also petitioned for a reduction in average unit size of the apartments, from 900 square feet to 811 square feet.

City Council allowed both zoning variances.

Two commercial buildings comprising about 28,000 square feet of combined retail space will sit north of the hotel. They will face Spring Road with a central plaza separating the two structures. A third commercial building with about 9,000 square feet of retail space is proposed to be built adjacent to the hotel. It will sit next to the seven-story parking garage.

“Both the county and the city, in our comprehensive plans, realize that this is a high-intensive area where you have mixed-used developments,” Smyrna Community Development Director Rusty Martin said. “Where you have the ability to live, work and play in the same area.”