Smyrna sets moratorium on townhouses through Sept. 15

Through Sept.15, there will be a moratorium on townhouses in Smyrna.
The Smyrna City Council voted 6-1 on March 15 to refuse to accept rezoning and variance applications seeking to develop or use property as a townhouse or a townhouse development.
Reasons are that the City Council has received complaints regarding the lack of development and architectural standards for townhouse developments, according to a city statement.
The moratorium will provide city officials the opportunity to evaluate existing design standards for new townhouse units and to consider amendments to the zoning ordinances regarding townhouse developments.
However, the moratorium may be ended sooner by the City Council.
Information: smyrnaga.gov