Signup is Oct. 3 for free Cobb job training

Free job training for Cobb County residents will be offered, with program sign-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at WorkSource Cobb, 463 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 100, Marietta.
These Express to Success training programs are a no-cost fast-track into high-demand career training programs funded through the federal CARES Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
The purpose of the program is to help those affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to gain training and certifications in high-demand industries, increasing their employment outlook, according to a WorkSource Cobb statement.
Training will be provided in healthcare, information technology, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and more (see WorkSourceGaPortal.com for eligible programs).
While enrolled in a training program, participants also may be eligible for supportive services such as childcare, transportation and rental assistance.
Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request.
For ages 18 and above, Cobb residents need to bring their ID, Social Security card and their residential utility bill.
Participation will not affect unemployment benefits.
Cobb residents attending must wear a mask.
For those unable to attend, they are asked to reference Express 2020 when contacting 770-528-4300 or information@CobbWorks.org.
Information: WorkSourceCobb.org