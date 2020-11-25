Safe trade zones set up at Cobb police precincts

The Cobb Police Department is setting up “E-Commerce Zones” throughout the county to provide residents with safe places to conduct trades and sales.
Craigslist, Offer-Up and Facebook Market Place are among those places where people purchase gifts online.
Cobb Police Department staff members have established “E-Commerce Zones” at all five police precincts and headquarters to provide residents with safe places to conduct trades and sales.
The zones are marked with blue signs, in well-lit places, that are monitored by video surveillance.
Here are the addresses:
- Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
- Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Road, Austell
- Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta
- Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
- Headquarters: 140 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta
Information: CobbCounty.org