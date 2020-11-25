X

Safe trade zones set up at Cobb police precincts

New blue signs, in well-lit places, are monitored by video surveillance at six Cobb police locations for safe places to conduct e-commerce trades and sales.
Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Cobb Police Department is setting up “E-Commerce Zones” throughout the county to provide residents with safe places to conduct trades and sales.

Craigslist, Offer-Up and Facebook Market Place are among those places where people purchase gifts online.

Cobb Police Department staff members have established “E-Commerce Zones” at all five police precincts and headquarters to provide residents with safe places to conduct trades and sales.

The zones are marked with blue signs, in well-lit places, that are monitored by video surveillance.

Here are the addresses:

  • Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
  • Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Road, Austell
  • Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta
  • Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
  • Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
  • Headquarters: 140 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta

Information: CobbCounty.org

