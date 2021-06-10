Powder Springs to pay $330k for police cams; re-ups for 2022 seafood fest

Powder Springs City Council passed a resolution Monday to spend $330,000 on new cameras for police to wear on their bodies and use in their vehicles.
The city first purchased body cameras for police officers in 2014. By 2016, there were 24 cameras deployed, enough for every uniformed officer.
The city originally planned to use special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, funds to buy new devices next year, but determined they need to be replaced immediately.
The city will instead use water and sewer reserve dollars to buy the cameras and replace those reserves with SPLOST funds over the next five years.
The resolution did not specify how many vehicle and body cams the $330,000 will buy.
The city also renewed its agreement with Robin Roberts Promotions, the promotional vendor that helped city officials plan last month’s Bringing the Sea to Powder Springs Seafood Festival.
The three-day fest debuted May 14-16 at Thurman Springs Park in downtown Powder Springs. It attracted thousands of visitors to the $4.1-million park during its grand opening weekend.
City Council voted unanimously to extend its contract with Robin Roberts Promotions for next year’s seafood festival, which is scheduled to be held May 13-15.