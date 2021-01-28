Powder Springs offers more fed grants by March 1

Franchisees may apply if the business is wholly owned by an individual.

Applicants must meet other requirements such as holding all necessary permits and licenses as well as a business start within or before the fourth quarter of calendar year 2019.

Both home-based businesses and those with a physical, commercial location are eligible to apply.

Since the city is using federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the grants, all operating assistance must be compliant with federal regulations.

Grant funds may be used for:

Rent/leases/equipment rental

Utility payments

Marketing

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies/costs to ensure employee and customer safety

Rehiring and/or maintaining full-time W-2 or 1099 employees

Businesses may apply for these federal grants even if they have received CARES Act funds through other programs, including the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program or the SelectCobb Small Business Grant program.

If awarded, however, recipients may not use grant funds for expenses that already have been covered through other programs.

Those receiving grants in previous rounds of the Powder Springs Small Business Grant Program may not reapply for more funds.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 1, reviewed by city staff and awarded based on need and availability of funds.

For more information, including an application and full submission details, visit cityofpowdersprings.org/830/Small-Business-Grant-Program.