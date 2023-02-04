Polar Plunge is in Acworth on Feb. 25

Polar Plunge returns to Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach St., on Feb. 25 to benefit Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA), with live music, food, prizes and the return of Tug-A-War.
Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics, with many states across America participating in this event through their Law Enforcement Torch Run programs.
Georgia proceeds help provide free year-round sports training and competition for SOGA’s 17,429 athletes.
Register or donate at classy.org/event/polar-plunge-2023/e436458.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE
The Latest