Polar Plunge is in Acworth on Feb. 25

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Polar Plunge returns to Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach St., on Feb. 25 to benefit Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA), with live music, food, prizes and the return of Tug-A-War.

Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics, with many states across America participating in this event through their Law Enforcement Torch Run programs.

Georgia proceeds help provide free year-round sports training and competition for SOGA’s 17,429 athletes.

Register or donate at classy.org/event/polar-plunge-2023/e436458.

