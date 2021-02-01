Online access advised by Cobb tax assessor

The Cobb County Tax Assessor’s Office is offering online assistance to Cobb taxpayers.
All business owners are reminded they can file their Personal Property Tax Return online to April 1, according to a county statement on Jan. 26.
They can use the PIN on their preprinted form and this link at CobbAssessor.org/e-file-business-personal-property-returns.
The PIN was included on the Personal Property Return form that was mailed in January.
PIN numbers cannot be provided by telephone or email.
Those who do not have this PIN must file a paper return.
Additionally, the Cobb Tax Assessor’s office encourages all taxpayers who have questions to email them at CobbTaxAssessor@CobbCounty.org.
All emails are expected to receive a response within one business day.