Mental health collaboration needed more than ever

Life was not without stressors before the pandemic, but the “new normal” has shifted many into dangerous places.

Mind Your Mind takes a proactive approach in addressing the need for mental health support to change and improve outcomes for children and families in the community.

The initiative works on raising awareness, promoting resiliency and reducing stigma through training workshops, panel presentations, communications with social media platforms and connecting with other organizations.

“The National Association for Mental Illness tells us that one out of five adults in America suffer from some mental challenge or have a mental health condition, but it does not have to be one’s destiny,” she said.

She said it takes the work of everybody to change the conversation and to normalize the dialogue around mental health, adding that it is okay to say you need help.

"Working collectively to uplift one another, we will be in a better place to withstand all that we are going through,” Barton said.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcollaborative.org or call (678)766-5574

