Marietta to host water main meeting on Dec. 7

Marietta city officials will hold a pre-construction community information meeting for a vital water main replacement project on the Marietta Square at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the City Council Chambers, Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence St., Marietta or online.
The project will take place on Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street.
Marietta Water expects to begin the project’s construction in January.
Information about the project will be provided at this meeting, including anticipated road closures, duration of the project and safety measures.
This meeting will be “the best opportunity” for public questions and feedback before the project begins, according to the city’s Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.
Marietta Water will make every effort to minimize impacts by this project, she added.
The meeting will be live streamed on the city of Marietta Facebook page, where viewers will be able to see the presentation and submit comments or questions.
Information: Facebook.com/CityofMariettaGA, lwiles@mariettaga.gov
