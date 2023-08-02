Marietta police has 2 new K9 teams

Newly deployed K9 Mozes and K9 Fedor have joined the Marietta Police Department, according to a MPD statement.

Born in Israel, Mozes is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, whose new handler is Officer Matthew Simmons.

Fedor, a one-year-old Dutch Shepherd, was born in Hungary and joined the MPD in April.

Fedor has been off site in training with existing handler Officer Joseph Powell, who had been partnered with K9 Jacquo until his retirement in March.

Both K9 teams are certified in narcotics detection, tracking, article search, obedience and criminal apprehension.

They are joining existing K9s Tyson and Crisis Response K9 Barney and their handlers.