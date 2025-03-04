Brief tornado possible as storms bring moisture back to metro Atlanta

Strong storms will bring much-needed moisture back into metro Atlanta, but they could also kick up a brief tornado.
The downpour will primarily occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, so the rain should not impact daytime plans. But strong winds could move in quickly.
From 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, metro Atlanta — and most parts of North and Middle Georgia — will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated severe storms are possible, along with damaging wind gusts and the potential for a brief tornado.
The highest tornado risk will be across West Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Parts of northwest and southwest Georgia will be under a Level 2 threat.
The line of storms is expected to move into West Georgia from eastern Alabama around 10 p.m. By around 1 a.m. Wednesday, heavy storms should reach the city, which is also when the tornado risk will be highest across West Georgia, according to Monahan.
The storms will weaken as they move further east through the early morning hours. By about 7 a.m., rain will have moved out of metro Atlanta and into southeast Georgia.
The Weather Service warns that “damaging wind gusts (of up) to 60 mph are the primary potential hazard, but a couple of brief tornadoes could occur.”
Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in metro Atlanta and most other parts of the state, according to the NWS. Up to 2 inches of rain could saturate parts of the northeast Georgia mountains, while areas southwest of Macon are expected to get less than an inch.
Once the band of showers moves out, a cold front will then move in Wednesday afternoon.
A high of 64 degrees is projected for Wednesday, but temperatures will start to drop after 1 p.m. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s on Thursday, and the afternoon high will also decrease by almost 10 degrees. Overnight lows will remain chilly Friday, but highs will climb back into the upper 60s.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
