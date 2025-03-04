Brief tornado possible as storms bring moisture back to metro Atlanta

The highest tornado risk will be across West Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Parts of northwest and southwest Georgia will be under a Level 2 threat.

Wondering when severe weather may occur in your area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning? Here are the time ranges broken down into three time windows for you. Since this is an overnight event, make sure you have a way to receive warnings while you sleep! #gawx pic.twitter.com/kQmauAPlqE — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 3, 2025

The line of storms is expected to move into West Georgia from eastern Alabama around 10 p.m. By around 1 a.m. Wednesday, heavy storms should reach the city, which is also when the tornado risk will be highest across West Georgia, according to Monahan.

The storms will weaken as they move further east through the early morning hours. By about 7 a.m., rain will have moved out of metro Atlanta and into southeast Georgia.

The Weather Service warns that “damaging wind gusts (of up) to 60 mph are the primary potential hazard, but a couple of brief tornadoes could occur.”

Explore Overnight storms should bring relief to dry conditions fueling Georgia fires

Rainfall totals could reach up to an inch in metro Atlanta and most other parts of the state, according to the NWS. Up to 2 inches of rain could saturate parts of the northeast Georgia mountains, while areas southwest of Macon are expected to get less than an inch.

Once the band of showers moves out, a cold front will then move in Wednesday afternoon.

A high of 64 degrees is projected for Wednesday, but temperatures will start to drop after 1 p.m. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s on Thursday, and the afternoon high will also decrease by almost 10 degrees. Overnight lows will remain chilly Friday, but highs will climb back into the upper 60s.

The Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather has expanded eastward in this morning's update. The primary risk with any severe storms that occur tonight into Wednesday morning will be damaging wind gusts, though a couple of brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. #gawx pic.twitter.com/vrLSjlphev — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 4, 2025

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.