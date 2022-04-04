Marietta museum allows visitors to pay ‘whatever’ for admission

The William Root House, in downtown Marietta, said in an announcement that visitors can pay “whatever they feel comfortable” with for admission — or nothing at all.

William Root, one of Marietta’s first merchants, and his wife were early settlers in Marietta, according to the museum’s website. The couple, who had five children, owned the house for over 40 years. As one of the oldest homes in the Atlanta area, the William Root House shows a depiction of what life was like in the 1860s for both the Root family and the enslaved people who worked and lived on the property.