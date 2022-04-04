Marietta museum allows visitors to pay ‘whatever’ for admission

Families on spring break this week can name their price when visiting a local museum this week.
The William Root House, in downtown Marietta, said in an announcement that visitors can pay “whatever they feel comfortable” with for admission — or nothing at all.
William Root, one of Marietta’s first merchants, and his wife were early settlers in Marietta, according to the museum’s website. The couple, who had five children, owned the house for over 40 years. As one of the oldest homes in the Atlanta area, the William Root House shows a depiction of what life was like in the 1860s for both the Root family and the enslaved people who worked and lived on the property.
In 2022, the museum was designated a Georgia Agritourism Site by Georgia Grown, a marketing and economic development program of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the announcement said. The William Root House features a garden full of vegetables, herbs and other plants that were available in Georgia in the 1850s.
In 2021, the William Root House was also recognized by the Georgia Association of Museums, commending its use of touchscreen technology, the announcement said. Cobb Landmarks, who owns and operates the museum, recently invested about $500,000 to expand, adding interactive touchscreens that present audio and visual information to visitors along with a visitor center and gift shop.
The offer is valid Wednesday through Saturday. The usual price for admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for students.
About the Author