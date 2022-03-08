Marietta industrial park reopens after hazmat shutdown

Traffic in an industrial park in Marietta was shut down for hours Tuesday morning as firefighters from both Cobb County and Marietta responded to a situation involving hazardous materials.
Firefighters were sent to the AFCO Food and Beverage plant at 990 Industrial Park Drive before sunrise and shut down the roads in the immediate area.
Though the plant, which makes cleaning products for the food and beverage processing industry, is located in Marietta, Cobb fire was called in for support with their more advanced hazmat unit.
No information has been released about the nature of the hazmat situation. The AFCO building was evacuated, but employees working at other neighboring buildings were allowed through the blocked roads to go to work.
Roads in the area were reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. and firefighters in hazmat suits exited the AFCO facility around 10:40 a.m.
