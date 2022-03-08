Hamburger icon
Marietta industrial park reopens after hazmat shutdown

Firefighters responded to the AFCO Food and Beverage plant at 990 Industrial Park Drive before sunrise and shut down the roads in the immediate area.

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Traffic in an industrial park in Marietta was shut down for hours Tuesday morning as firefighters from both Cobb County and Marietta responded to a situation involving hazardous materials.

Firefighters were sent to the AFCO Food and Beverage plant at 990 Industrial Park Drive before sunrise and shut down the roads in the immediate area.

Though the plant, which makes cleaning products for the food and beverage processing industry, is located in Marietta, Cobb fire was called in for support with their more advanced hazmat unit.

No information has been released about the nature of the hazmat situation. The AFCO building was evacuated, but employees working at other neighboring buildings were allowed through the blocked roads to go to work.

Roads in the area were reopened to traffic around 10 a.m. and firefighters in hazmat suits exited the AFCO facility around 10:40 a.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

