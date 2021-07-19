Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival is back

Winners will receive $50 or $25 in each age division of 7-10 or 11-15.

Learn all of the details and sign up under “Pigs & Peaches” at ow.ly/ucG550Fn580.

Pigs & Peaches has attracted an estimated 65,000 attendees annually.

In addition to two days of live nonstop music, there will be more than 100 vendor/exhibitor/contestant booths, street performers and a Kid Zone with inflatables, amusements and attractions.

At the heart of the festival is the professional BBQ contest, which is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event.

In addition to the Kid’s ‘Que contest, there will be a Backyard Contest for amateurs and Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests.

Registration is closed for the professional and amateur BBQ contests.

More than $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners, according to Kennesaw Communication and Engagement Manager Becca Graham.

Music headliners on the Main Stage include the rock & pop group, the Paul Hand Band, at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and the sound of 80′s arena songs from Shyanne at 8 p.m. Aug. 21.

Supporting acts include Angie Lynn Carter, Flying Buffaloes, Same Holladay & Kaitlyn Hanks, The Shetlands, Bach to Rock Sandy Plains featuring Bella Delle and the School of Rock East Cobb House Band.

Musicians on the Locally Brewed Stage include Men in Blues, Josh Gilbert Band, Run Katie Run, School of Rock West Cobb, Stephanie Berlanga, Levi Ransom, Bad Guru and Ezra Jacob.

For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714 or visit PigsAndPeaches.com.