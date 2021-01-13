Kennesaw wins finance award for 20th year

For the 20th consecutive year, the city of Kennesaw’s Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The award is for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019.
The report was judged “by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program,” according to a city statement.
That includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, the statement added.
“Finance Director Gina Auld and her team work proactively to consistently provide accurate, complete and timely financial information to our city leaders, residents and businesses. This recognition is well deserved,” said City Manager Jeff Drobney.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the city statement added.