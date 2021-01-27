X

Kennesaw approves amphitheater, resurfacing

Funding for initial work on a new amphitheater for Depot Park and for resurfacing of three streets has been granted by the Kennesaw City Council. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Kennesaw City Council has made 5-0 decisions on Jan. 19 about the new amphitheater at Depot Park and street resurfacing.

For the amphitheater, the Council will pay $82,220 to Croy Engineering for four phases - programming, concept design, schematic design and a 3D aerial video.

Funding will come from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for the amphitheater that will be a part of Depot Park (stage eight) - along with a festival area and new, expanded parking for Depot Park and the Southern Museum.

For resurfacing of three streets, Blount Construction Company was the low bidder at $361,229.

However, since the city has $421,294 in its budget for this project, Public Works Director Ricky Stewart recommended that the City Council pay Blount Construction no more than $421,294.

Of that amount, nearly $281,321 will be paid by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The 30 percent minimum remainder will be paid by the city.

Roads to be resurfaced will be:

  • Main Street from Dallas Street to McCollum Parkway
  • J. O. Stephenson Avenue from Dallas Street to Main Street
  • Lewis Street from Dallas Street to Main Street

Information: kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic

