Kennesaw approves amphitheater, resurfacing

The Kennesaw City Council has made 5-0 decisions on Jan. 19 about the new amphitheater at Depot Park and street resurfacing.
For the amphitheater, the Council will pay $82,220 to Croy Engineering for four phases - programming, concept design, schematic design and a 3D aerial video.
Funding will come from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for the amphitheater that will be a part of Depot Park (stage eight) - along with a festival area and new, expanded parking for Depot Park and the Southern Museum.
For resurfacing of three streets, Blount Construction Company was the low bidder at $361,229.
However, since the city has $421,294 in its budget for this project, Public Works Director Ricky Stewart recommended that the City Council pay Blount Construction no more than $421,294.
Of that amount, nearly $281,321 will be paid by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The 30 percent minimum remainder will be paid by the city.
Roads to be resurfaced will be:
- Main Street from Dallas Street to McCollum Parkway
- J. O. Stephenson Avenue from Dallas Street to Main Street
- Lewis Street from Dallas Street to Main Street
Information: kennesaw.novusagenda.com/agendapublic