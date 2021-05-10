Habitat for Humanity in Cobb celebrates 35th anniversary

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month.
In 1986, the Habitat model was brought to Cobb County based upon Chrys Street’s idea.
Today the mission to provide a hand up to those in need of decent shelter has remained the same for the Smyrna-based affiliate, according to Jessica Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
Since its founding in the basement of a local church, this Habitat nonprofit has built, renovated or repaired more than 600 homes in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
In 2020, the affiliate embarked on a unique Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative in the Sweetwater Neighborhood in Austell.
This year the Habitat affiliate dedicated its first two-story house.
Gill said, “We celebrate because 600 families in our community overcame generational poverty and raised children in secure homes because of the work of our donors, sponsors and volunteers over the last 35 years.”
Among a few of this Habitat affiliate’s milestones through the years are:
- 1986: This affiliate incorporates and becomes a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
- 1987: The first two houses are built by the building and construction classes of Marietta and South Cobb High Schools.
- 1988: Two houses are dedicated.
- 1990: Thrift store opens.
- 1993: The first subdivision is built in Powder Springs named “Chrys Street.” Also, “Riverside Revival” involves the first remodeling of six homes.
- 1996: The first neighborhood revitalization project occurs on Roosevelt Circle in Marietta.
- 2008: The service area expands to include Douglas and Paulding counties.
- 2014: This Habitat affiliate reaches 40 sponsors, 3000 volunteers and 15 houses in one year.
- 2016: ReStore has its grand opening in Smyrna.
- 2018: Veterans Place community build begins in Douglasville, and the first Women’s Build occurs.
- 2020: The Austell Neighborhood Revitalization Project begins.
- 2021: The first two-story house is dedicated.
Information: nwMetroAtlantaHabitat.org