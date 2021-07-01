Free food for children, teens given in Cobb library parking lots

Cobb Public Library and Georgia Educational Resources staff continue to host free Summer Food Service Program distribution events at local libraries.
Children and teens, ages 18 and younger, receive seven days of breakfast and lunch emergency meals on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Distributions are held in library parking lots at six locations around the county.
Recipients must remain in their cars.
Libraries hosting food events in July include:
- Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta at 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through July 29
- Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta at 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 29
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton at 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July 29
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program has helped feed children since 1975 during the administration of President Gerald Ford.
For information on Cobb library programs and resources, visit CobbCounty.org/library.