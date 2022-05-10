Consultants sought for Town Center plan

Among previous placemaking projects in the Town Center Community are Aviation Park, Noonday Creek Chimney Swift Tower, pocket parks and bike share stations.

This summer a large mural on I-75 already has been approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Founded in 1997, the Town Center CID is dedicated to the betterment of the Town Center Community through transportation infrastructure, safety improvements, beautification and other projects that enhance property value by increasing interest and investment in the community.

The Town Center CID uses funds from voluntary commercial real estate taxes to install its projects.

Established by the Town Center CID in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to shaping the future of the Town Center Community by supporting and funding beautification, greenspace and other quality-of-life initiatives, with collaborative economic development.

For more information, visit TownCenterCID.com.