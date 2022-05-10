Consultants sought for Town Center plan

The Town Center Community Alliance has new plans for public art and cultural programming.
Until May 27, consultants are requested to submit their proposals through TownCenterCID.com/vision/rfps-rfqs.
Those consultants selected would be expected to include ways for community input - either in person or online or both - for the Creative Placemaking Masterplan for Town Center near Kennesaw.
The community would “imagine with us what the future of Town Center should look like,” said Town Center Community Director Jennifer Hogan in an email statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“By combining the CID’s extensive planning work, our master plans and corridor studies plus extensive community input, we will present a grand unified vision of the Town Center Community as a place that continues to attract people to live, work and play,” added Tracy Styf, executive director for the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID), in a statement.
Among previous placemaking projects in the Town Center Community are Aviation Park, Noonday Creek Chimney Swift Tower, pocket parks and bike share stations.
This summer a large mural on I-75 already has been approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Founded in 1997, the Town Center CID is dedicated to the betterment of the Town Center Community through transportation infrastructure, safety improvements, beautification and other projects that enhance property value by increasing interest and investment in the community.
The Town Center CID uses funds from voluntary commercial real estate taxes to install its projects.
Established by the Town Center CID in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to shaping the future of the Town Center Community by supporting and funding beautification, greenspace and other quality-of-life initiatives, with collaborative economic development.
For more information, visit TownCenterCID.com.
About the Author