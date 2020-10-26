Cobb to collect household hazardous waste on Oct. 31

No commercial vehicles or waste from businesses will be allowed.

There will be a limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle with nothing added to the paint.

However, paint can be combined in a single can to save space - even with different colors.

Register and view which items will or will not be accepted: CobbCounty.org/Keep-Cobb-Beautiful/news/annual-household-hazardous-waste-event-october-31-2020