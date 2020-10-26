Cobb to collect household hazardous waste on Oct. 31

Cobb County and Keep Cobb Beautiful will host a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31.
The site is the former BJ’s Wholesale Club, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell.
Remain in your vehicle during the collection process.
Be prepared to leave containers, boxes and/or bags.
Your recommended arrival time will be assigned during your online registration.
No commercial vehicles or waste from businesses will be allowed.
There will be a limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle with nothing added to the paint.
However, paint can be combined in a single can to save space - even with different colors.
Register and view which items will or will not be accepted: CobbCounty.org/Keep-Cobb-Beautiful/news/annual-household-hazardous-waste-event-october-31-2020