Cobb Senior Services to begin Phase 2 reopening

On May 3, registration for spring classes will open, with classes beginning May 10.

A list of classes offered at the centers may be found on each center’s page, beginning April 16.

Note that registration for classes and all activities is available only by telephone or online using My Active Center (MAC).

If you do not have an account with MAC, call the senior center near you for assistance.

The following safety protocols will remain in place:

Masks are required to be worn inside all CSS facilities - except when actively exercising.

Your temperature will be screened upon arrival.

COVID-related questions will be asked upon arrival.

Water fountains and bottle fillers are closed.

Information: Cobb Senior Services at 770-528-5355, CobbSeniors@CobbCounty.org, CobbSeniors.org