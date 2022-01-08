Hamburger icon
Cobb resurfacing on 360 continues Jan. 7-10

By this spring, the $2.4 million project is expected to be completed to resurface Powder Springs Road from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Credit: Cobb County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Lane closures on Ga. 360/Powder Springs Road will continue in Cobb County Jan. 7-10 for resurfacing by Georgia Department of Transportation contractors.

The resurfacing project is on Ga. 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road, according to a GDOT statement.

With weather and on-site conditions permitting, single “rolling” lane closures will be installed on Powder Springs Road north and south between Sandtown Road and Macland Road from 9 p.m. on Jan. 7 to 5 p.m. Jan. 10.

Since crews will work at various locations, the lane closures will “roll” as they move from one location to another.

Crews will be raising manholes and adjusting traffic signal loops along the roadway.

The $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by this spring.

Call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
