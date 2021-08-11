Cobb residents oppose county move to limit public comment

A resolution included on Tuesday’s agenda would’ve changed the rules of procedure for public meetings, limiting public comment to the time slot at the end of each meeting after the board votes.

According to the proposed resolution, a total of 10 people would be allowed to speak and their time would be capped at three minutes apiece.

Commissioners tabled their vote on the resolution, but it will likely to return on a future agenda. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said commissioners have been discussing the resolution since January and are still fine tuning it.

“Unfortunately, there’s no good time to bring this matter forward. It’s going to spark some ire whenever there is change,” she said. “But I want you to know the commissioners are certainly listening to you. We are trying to better streamline this process and there still is some further discussion we would like to have before we vote on this.”

Residents angrily pointed out that the proposal would effectively cut their time to address board members from an hour each meeting to 30 minutes. Others said they wouldn’t be able to voice their concerns until after commissioners had already voted on important issues, rendering public comments virtually pointless.

Several who spoke out Tuesday described it as an encroachment on free speech and chided board members for presenting the resolution.

Ben Williams, president of the Cobb County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, told commissioners they would be suppressing the public’s voice.

“A number of people come to these meetings to ensure that they are heard because they are not clear if that is the case when they make phone calls and/or write letters,” he said. “It’s in this public space, in this forum, that gives them assurance that at least they’ve been heard.”

One resident who identified himself as Gill Wright said the change of policy felt like a “heavy-handed dictatorship” and asked commissioners to reconsider.

“This is the one (place) where we citizens can look all five of you in the eye and tell you what we think, give you feedback and advocate against what we feel like are bad policies.”

No date was set for the measure to be reintroduced.