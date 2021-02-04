Cobb Public Library celebrates Black History Month

With February being Black History Month, Cobb Public Library staff have planned various activities to honor the accomplishments of Black people.
For all ages, they have compiled a booklist to help celebrate the importance of Black history and expound on the contributions of African Americans to American history and culture.
To view the booklist, visit cobbcounty.org/library/news/black-history-month-booklist.
Sibley Library staff also are offering an at-home African mask craft for children ages 8-11.
Participants can use their creativity to design their unique African masks.
With supplies limited, kits may be picked up at Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive, Marietta, using curbside pickup services.
To place your craft request, go to bit.ly/36DjDad.
Allow up to 24 hours between placing your request and picking up the kit.
Information: 770-528-2520, cobbcat.org