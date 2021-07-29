Cobb hosts household hazardous waste disposal on Aug. 7

Registration is open for Cobb County’s annual household hazardous waste disposal event on Aug. 7.
Register by contacting Keep Cobb Beautiful at 770-528-1135 or emailing KeepCobbBeautiful@CobbCounty.org.
Keep Cobb Beautiful staff will host this event at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
Accepted will be such hazardous waste as mercury, aerosols, batteries, household cleaners, flammables, photo chemicals, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, paint, paint-related products and swimming pool chemicals.
Not to be accepted will include ammunition, pharmaceuticals, agricultural waste, radioactive materials, biohazardous waste and biomedical waste.
- The recommended arrival time will be assigned during online registration.
- To keep this event free to the public, there is a limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle. KCB staff will reject items in excess of this amount.
- Do not add anything to the paint (such as kitty litter or sand).
- Paint can be combined in a single can to save space. For instance, two half cans of latex paint - in different colors - can be poured into one can to make one gallon.
- No commercial vehicles or waste from businesses will be accepted.
For a complete list of accepted items, visit KeepCobbBeautiful.org.