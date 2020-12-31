Cobb hosts Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 9

Keep Cobb Beautiful will host free recycling of live Christmas trees on Jan. 9.
The recycled trees will be used for mulch, fuel, wildlife habitats and other useful material, according to a Keep Cobb Beautiful statement.
During the “Bring One for the Chipper” event, live trees will be accepted at select Home Depot locations and two Cobb County parks through Jan. 9.
Flocked trees - with fake snow - will not be accepted since they are harmful to wildlife, the statement added.
Christmas trees must have all decorations, mesh, lights, stands and strings removed before drop off.
Free mulch is available upon request.
Also, free saplings will be available, while supplies last, at participating locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9.
See the drop-off locations at bit.ly/38EzMfT.
Information: KeepCobbBeautiful.org