Cobb Fire warns of fireworks dangers

Improper use of fireworks can lead to many dangers, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
A news conference was held on June 29 by Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King and Cobb County Fire Chief Bill Johnson.
Three-fourths of the fireworks-related injuries occur during the four-week period surrounding the Fourth of July, King said.
Fireworks cause more fires over this Fourth of July weekend than any other causes, King added.
Across the nation, an average of three deaths, 40 injuries and $43 million in property damage occur as the result of fireworks misuse, King said.
About 7,000 people are treated in emergency rooms every year for fireworks injuries in the U.S.A., he added.
King advised that fireworks users:
- buy their fireworks from reputable, authorized resellers - not out of state, not out of the U.S.
- read the instructions
- do not reengage or reignite any fireworks that malfunctioned to avoid death or serious injury
- have a water source nearby
- be adults only to ignite the fireworks
- obtain a different permit for public displays from their local fire department
Cobb County Fire Marshal Nick Dawe said already an adult in Cobb County almost lost his/her leg to a fireworks mishap.
The most common injuries are to the hands, fingers, legs and eyes, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
Dawe said about 19,500 people are injured each year using consumer fireworks, and 40 percent of those victims are under the age of 14 - mainly from allowing them to use sparklers.
Similar to a blowtorch, sparklers can get up to 1,200 degrees, Dawe noted.
Glow sticks are a great alternative for children, Dawe advised.
A newer issue is that more people are getting burnt after using hand sanitizer, Dawe said.
Also, people should avoid shooting fireworks out of a tube from on top of their head to avoid brain/head injuries, even splitting the skull, said Cobb County Fire Public Information Officer Nicholas Danz.
Danz said the Fourth tends to be one of Cobb’s biggest days for brush fires and for emergency response calls.
Video: bit.ly/3hHDERZ