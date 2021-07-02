Cobb Fire warns of fireworks dangers

About 7,000 people are treated in emergency rooms every year for fireworks injuries in the U.S.A., he added.

King advised that fireworks users:

buy their fireworks from reputable, authorized resellers - not out of state, not out of the U.S.

read the instructions

do not reengage or reignite any fireworks that malfunctioned to avoid death or serious injury

have a water source nearby

be adults only to ignite the fireworks

obtain a different permit for public displays from their local fire department

Cobb County Fire Marshal Nick Dawe said already an adult in Cobb County almost lost his/her leg to a fireworks mishap.

The most common injuries are to the hands, fingers, legs and eyes, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Dawe said about 19,500 people are injured each year using consumer fireworks, and 40 percent of those victims are under the age of 14 - mainly from allowing them to use sparklers.

Similar to a blowtorch, sparklers can get up to 1,200 degrees, Dawe noted.

Glow sticks are a great alternative for children, Dawe advised.

A newer issue is that more people are getting burnt after using hand sanitizer, Dawe said.

Also, people should avoid shooting fireworks out of a tube from on top of their head to avoid brain/head injuries, even splitting the skull, said Cobb County Fire Public Information Officer Nicholas Danz.

Danz said the Fourth tends to be one of Cobb’s biggest days for brush fires and for emergency response calls.

