Cobb Fire & Emergency Services celebrate 50 years

Hilton, was the president of the International Fire Chiefs Association and the creator of the residential sprinkler system - “that is huge.”

In 2017, Cobb Fire attained an ISO 1 ranking that is held by less than 1 percent of all U.S. fire departments, “providing the lowest insurance cost to our businesses and homeowners,” Crider said.

Crider said the department is an accredited agency through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

“Cobb Fire is one of the elite,” Crider added.

In 1955, Georgia adopted legislation to create fire districts in counties, according to the BOC resolution.

In Cobb County, fire districts would be financed by levying a tax on property owners protected in each district.

By 1964, eight districts had been established in Cobb, covering the entire county except the cities of Marietta, Smyrna and Austell.

Each district was governed by a five-member Board of Fire Masters.

The first fire district in Cobb was the South Cobb Fire District under Chief Jim Dunn, taking the place of the volunteer Mableton Fire Department.

On Jan. 24, 1971, the eight Fire Districts were combined to form Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services by resolution of the Cobb BOC as a paid career fire department when Chief W. David Hilton was appointed fire chief by Commission Chairman Ernest Barrett.

Information: CobbCounty.org