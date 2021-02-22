Cobb Commissioner Richardson to set priorities by March

Through early March, Cobb District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson is holding her Priorities Tour for community groups, associations and organizations to provide feedback on her proposed 14 priorities.
During each tour stop, Richardson reviews each of the priorities, their respective projects and potential return on investment to encourage conversation, she said. Then in March, Richardson will present a new list of priorities to fully reflect the desires of the community. Until then, Richardson is “actively looking for more groups to participate.”
Organizations may choose a time to meet with Richardson at the calendly.com link at bit.ly/3aqjAks.
Richardson’s 14 proposed priorities are:
- Overcoming the Pandemic - ensuring the Cobb County community overcomes the pandemic in physical health, mental health and economic health.
- Streamlined Budget - creating more effective communication channels and bringing a willingness to identify creative solutions for the pressures facing the county budget.
- Comprehensive Transportation Plan - a funding and infrastructural plan to yield increased mobility around the county.
- Library of the Future - reinvesting in libraries and communications so that they can serve as economic development centers.
- Environmental Justice Plan and 5-Year SMART Communities Investment Plan - Smart Cities for the county.
- Pass a Non-Discrimination Ordinance.
- 3Ps of Public Safety (Pay, Presence and Partnership) - improving the trust among the community, law enforcement and the law.
- Affordable Housing Plan.
- Increase Government Transparency and Access.
- Youth Commission.
- Establish Little Brazil & Smyrna Arts District as economic initiatives endorsed by the diversity board.
- Academic Games & Junior Discovery - recruit additional nonprofits and partners to support wrap-around services for families.
- Master Planning Mastered - ensure that Master plans cover the entirety of the district.
- Contiguous Lines - create transparency around annexations.