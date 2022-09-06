Cobb Chamber hosts Sept. 12 breakfast

Sept. 7 is the registration deadline for the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre - Truist Park Battery, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta.
The speaker will be Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, who will present “The New Georgia Economy” about what comes next for Georgia and how communities can best plan for the future.
Tickets are $35 per chamber member and $40 for general admission.
Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours.
To register, go to bit.ly/3AspJIy.
For more information, visit Gachamber.com/executive-leadership.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest